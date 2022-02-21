Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Shares Down 2.8%

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.10. 101,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 39,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

