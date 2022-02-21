CargoX Tops 1-Day Volume of $162,583.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CargoX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular exchanges. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $33.77 million and approximately $162,583.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00037406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00107632 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

