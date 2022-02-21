Casper (CSPR) Price Reaches $0.0808 on Top Exchanges

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0808 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $303.22 million and $9.17 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00043461 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.69 or 0.06902904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,132.94 or 0.99832601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00048796 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00051125 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,684,262,253 coins and its circulating supply is 3,752,951,395 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

