Caspian (CSP) Trading 6.6% Lower This Week

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Caspian has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Caspian has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $23,828.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00036784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00108060 BTC.

About Caspian

CSP is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

