Castle Biosciences (CSTL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $39.78 on Monday. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $94.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.48.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $712,663.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 57,910 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,165 over the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSTL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.