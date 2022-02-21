Castle Biosciences (CSTL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $39.78 on Monday. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $94.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.48.
In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $712,663.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 57,910 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,165 over the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CSTL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.