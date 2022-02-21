Castle Trading Up 106.3% Over Last Week (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 146% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Castle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Castle has traded up 106.3% against the US dollar. Castle has a total market cap of $29,567.73 and $8.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.25 or 0.00247512 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014793 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004636 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000827 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00021463 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

