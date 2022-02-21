Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,915,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,509 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 5.21% of Catalent worth $1,186,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 33.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,276. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.43 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.72.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $645,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,497,141 shares of company stock valued at $439,092,956 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.