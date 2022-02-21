CBIZ, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CBIZ in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. William Blair also issued estimates for CBIZ’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.76 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CBZ. StockNews.com raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $37.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $41.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,744,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 49,339.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,573 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 4,024.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,119,000 after purchasing an additional 900,915 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,559,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,108,000 after purchasing an additional 331,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,759,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,423,000 after purchasing an additional 295,073 shares in the last quarter.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

