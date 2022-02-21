CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to announce $8.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.94 billion. CBRE Group posted sales of $6.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $27.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.14 billion to $27.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $30.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.40 billion to $32.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CBRE Group.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

CBRE opened at $99.69 on Monday. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $70.38 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.59.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,579,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

