Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.89) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cedar Fair in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.89) for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

FUN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.11.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $56.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average is $47.94. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $62.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 2.07.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.67 million. Cedar Fair’s revenue was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.88) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,421,000 after buying an additional 1,526,914 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 234.1% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,678,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,042,000 after buying an additional 1,176,362 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,467,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,784,000 after buying an additional 708,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.