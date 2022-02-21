Celer Network (CELR) Price Tops $0.0371

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $242.20 million and $65.96 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00036784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00108060 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,521,854,190 coins. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

