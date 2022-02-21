Cellebrite DI Ltd Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Cellebrite DI in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst J. Ho forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Cellebrite DI’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

Shares of CLBT opened at $7.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wind Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,368,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at about $25,039,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,223,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth about $12,964,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $9,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

