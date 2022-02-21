Celo (CELO) Price Hits $2.49 on Major Exchanges

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Celo coin can currently be bought for about $2.49 or 0.00006634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $51.12 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celo has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00043851 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.47 or 0.06928830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,564.41 or 1.00281519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00048859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050894 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 407,486,151 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.