Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Centene in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CNC. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

CNC opened at $82.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.25. Centene has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $86.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Centene by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Centene by 29.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 17.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

