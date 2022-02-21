CertiK (CTK) Reaches Market Cap of $72.87 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a market cap of $72.87 million and $11.60 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00043663 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.83 or 0.06913579 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,067.35 or 0.99847564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00051497 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 68,463,834 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

