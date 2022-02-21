Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 6,465 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,786 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $32,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $281,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after purchasing an additional 610,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,134,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 target price (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $943.03.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $19.37 on Monday, reaching $856.98. 22,833,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,650,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $860.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $980.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $918.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.43, for a total value of $2,600,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,915,959 shares of company stock worth $1,917,752,797. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

