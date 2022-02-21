Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 162,796 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 984,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,796 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $19,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Shares of PEY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 437,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,929. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $22.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

