Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 3,608 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $31,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,753.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 195,630 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,407,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,237,000 after buying an additional 108,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $262.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,235. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.99. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $240.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

