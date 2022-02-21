Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 8,109 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 624,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.53. The company had a trading volume of 26,955,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,523,031. The stock has a market cap of $272.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.54. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

