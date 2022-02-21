Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,346 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $32,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

BATS USMV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,429,262 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.96. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

