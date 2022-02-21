Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,032,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,174 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $27,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,750 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AT&T by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AT&T by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in AT&T by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.87. 47,277,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,235,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

