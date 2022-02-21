Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,217 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $31,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $88,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $135,000.

Shares of JPST traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.39. 1,890,243 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59.

