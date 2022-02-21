Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $28.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $28,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,261,000 after buying an additional 96,439 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.27. 1,281,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,712. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.42 and a 200 day moving average of $163.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

