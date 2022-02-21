Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $38.97 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.5% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $38,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 20,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.4% during the second quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 512,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $178,132,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

FB stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.16. The stock had a trading volume of 37,128,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,683,313. The firm has a market cap of $561.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.18 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $301.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.47.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,806 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

