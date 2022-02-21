Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $79.85 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,835 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $79,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $109.87. 7,111,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,860,779. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.08. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.10 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

