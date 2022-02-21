Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,768,000 after buying an additional 61,230 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 145,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.71. 5,181,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,754,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $231.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.