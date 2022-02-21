Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.7% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $50,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $346.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,526,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,791. The firm has a market cap of $362.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $378.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.74.
About Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.
