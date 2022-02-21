Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.7% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $50,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $346.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,526,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,791. The firm has a market cap of $362.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $378.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.74.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.61.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

