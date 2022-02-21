Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,744 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,808 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,626,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,022,645. The company has a market cap of $241.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $64.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average is $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

