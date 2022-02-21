Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,365 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $73,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,400,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562,506. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $100.58 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.82.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.