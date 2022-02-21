Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $19,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,550,000 after buying an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,786 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.48.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BA traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,973,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,939,367. The firm has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32, a PEG ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $183.77 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.64 and a 200 day moving average of $213.82.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

