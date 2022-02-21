Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,789 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.0% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $73,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $110.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,943,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,674. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.82 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.97.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.