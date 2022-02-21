Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 3,940 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Amundi bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Tower by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,173,000 after acquiring an additional 402,767 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in American Tower by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 696,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,412,000 after acquiring an additional 393,767 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,430,000 after acquiring an additional 332,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $228.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,705,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,538. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.81. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.09%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.40.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

