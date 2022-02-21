Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 7,967 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,754 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 9.9% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 645.0% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $222.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,121,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,229,750. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.18. The company has a market cap of $426.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.