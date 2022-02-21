Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,146,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,053. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average of $56.42. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.14 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

