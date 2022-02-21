Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 24,201 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $35,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $346.87. 5,526,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,791. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $378.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.61.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

