Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 168,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,398 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 111,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,007,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306,068. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $194.11 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

