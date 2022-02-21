Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE LMT traded down $2.31 on Monday, reaching $386.46. 1,459,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,165. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $398.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.19. The stock has a market cap of $105.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.68.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
