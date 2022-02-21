Cetera Advisors LLC Has $175.81 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,242,437 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,161 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.4% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $175,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.30. 82,772,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,976,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.37 and its 200-day moving average is $158.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

