Cetera Advisors LLC Has $23.24 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $23,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,983,000 after buying an additional 1,240,768 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,996,000 after purchasing an additional 715,941 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,828,000 after buying an additional 574,056 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after buying an additional 360,491 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $262.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,235. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.99. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $240.46 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

