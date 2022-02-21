Cetera Advisors LLC Has $34.88 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,999 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $34,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $167,000.

FTCS traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $75.59. 23,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,171. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $85.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

