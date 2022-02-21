Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,298 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 232,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $1,033,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,423,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991,288. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

