Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 70,752 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 657,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,752 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.16% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $33,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,532,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,345,000 after purchasing an additional 565,807 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,674,000 after acquiring an additional 174,178 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626,627 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,029,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,147,000 after acquiring an additional 652,535 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,716,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49,758 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.46. 2,460,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,565. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.23.

