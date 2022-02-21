Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,966 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $18,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 309,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,956,000 after purchasing an additional 104,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,339.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.11. 736,781 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

