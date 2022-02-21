Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 324.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,687 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.5% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $33,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $8.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $236.42. 76,125,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,084,699. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $591.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.22 and a 200 day moving average of $253.16.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.43.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 922,012 shares of company stock valued at $289,545,670. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.