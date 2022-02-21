Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,165 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $23,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.48. The stock had a trading volume of 109,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924,288. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.62 and a 200 day moving average of $81.61. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $79.37 and a 52-week high of $83.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

