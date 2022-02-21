Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $19,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,183.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,163 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,930,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,537,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,031,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,046,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,603,000 after purchasing an additional 283,810 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.28. 8,951,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,503. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $92.95 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.32.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.