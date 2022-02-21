Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,819 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $27,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

DIS traded down $1.59 on Monday, reaching $151.36. 10,785,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,718,512. The stock has a market cap of $275.57 billion, a PE ratio of 90.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

