Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 150,140 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,039,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,140 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.79% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $52,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,671. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.85. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

