Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 19,378 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.7% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $43,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $1,391,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 308,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,404 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.54. 5,669,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,984,574. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $59.70 and a one year high of $67.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.941 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

