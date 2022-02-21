Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 4,121 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Visa were worth $21,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Visa by 113.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,620 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,719,828,000 after buying an additional 3,562,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Visa by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $1.92 on Monday, reaching $222.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,121,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,229,750. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.49 and a 200-day moving average of $220.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $426.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

